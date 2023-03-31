Mt. Bachelor snow ghosts.jpg

Snow ghosts at the summit of Mount Bachelor in January. 

 Janay Wright/The Bulletin

Central Oregonians are bracing for yet another large winter storm headed for the Pacific Northwest. This one is forecast to bring more than 3 feet of snow to mountainous areas in the Central Cascades this weekend.

A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service was set to begin Friday at 5 p.m. and is set to expire at 11 p.m. on Sunday. Spring break travelers are advised to plan accordingly if headed over mountain passes.

