The Lionshead Fire, caused by lightning more than two weeks ago, burned nearly 15,000 acres by Saturday night.
Fires continue to burn on the Warm Springs Reservation in Central Oregon, closing popular hiking trails during Labor Day weekend.
As of Saturday night, the Lionshead Fire was burning nearly 15,000 acres, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. That fire, which started Aug. 16 due to lightning, was estimated to be 31% contained.
The nearby P515 fire, which started on the same day also due to lightning strike, burned more than 4,600 acres and was estimated to be 95% contained Saturday.
In response to active fire behavior and predicted weather, the U.S. Forest Service announced Saturday evening it was asking all visitors to the Mount Jefferson Wilderness to “promptly leave in a calm and orderly fashion.”
“The Forest is preparing a closure order that will encompass a portion of the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, notably including approximately 40 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail, Jefferson Park, and the Whitewater and Pamelia Lake trails,” the Forest Service said in a statement. “Visitors looking to recreate in these areas are encouraged to develop alternate plans for the holiday weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.