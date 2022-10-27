Law enforcement officers found 160 pounds of processed marijuana, 474 marijuana plants, and two firearms Wednesday when they searched a home in the 52500 block of Day Road in La Pine. The search led to the arrest of a mother and her son on suspicion of operating an illegal marijuana growing operation.
A mother and her son were arrested Wednesday after detectives with the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team completed an investigation into an alleged illicit marijuana operation in La Pine.
The investigation began after community members complained to authorities about Carol Ann Stam, 67, and her son, Darle Thomas Stam, 26, both of La Pine. The complaints included accusations that they were allegedly operating a large-scale marijuana growing operation in a residential area, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team said in a news release Thursday.
Following an investigation that included electronic surveillance, authorities concluded the Stams were running an illicit marijuana growing operation, said Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp, a member of the enforcement team.
On Wednesday at about 10 a.m., investigators searched the Stam home on the 52500 block of Day Road and found 160 pounds of processed marijuana, 474 marijuana plants, and two firearms. The street value of the marijuana was estimated at $160,000, Vander Kamp said.
Both Carol Stam and Darle Stam were taken to the Deschutes County jail and are both charged with unlawful manufacturing, delivery and possession of marijuana.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
