Mosaic Medical in Prineville — and its other 15 affiliated Mosaic sites in Central Oregon — is one of nine Oregon health clinics added to a federal COVID-19 vaccine program for underserved communities and areas disproportionately affected by the virus.
The clinics will join the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program over the next six weeks.
The Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched the vaccine program to allocate vaccines to health centers in communities with those experiencing homelessness, public housing residents, migrant and seasonal agricultural workers and patients who speak English as a second language.
Other Oregon cities in the program include Portland, Oregon City, Grants Pass, Tillamook, Eugene and Medford.
Nationwide, about 950 cities are in the vaccine program.
