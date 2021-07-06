Police responding to reports of gunfire in northeast Portland late Saturday found more than 80 spent cartridges and evidence that four apartments, some of them occupied, had been struck. But officers did not locate anyone who had been wounded, officials said in announcing the shootings Monday.
It was the latest episode in an epidemic of gun violence in Portland. So far this year, there have been roughly 580 shooting incidents in the city, more than twice the number recorded during the same time in 2020.
On Saturday, spent casings lined a single street. Four vehicles had been hit by gunfire, police said. The shooting took place around 9 p.m. and suspects fled prior to police arriving, police said.
Officers spoke to witnesses but did not disclose what they said.
The Portland Police Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating, police said.
