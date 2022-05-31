The Bend City Council must appoint two people to fill vacancies left when Mayor Sally Russell and Councilor Rita Schenkelberg resigned May 18. In this file photo, Russell adjourns her first council meeting on Jan. 2, 2019.
Twenty-one people have applied so far to fill two vacancies on the Bend City Council as of Tuesday, including one former city councilor and a former state representative.
The list is not complete, as applicants have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to apply, according to City Recorder Robyn Christie. The last council vacancy four years ago garnered roughly 34 applicants, Christie said.
The applicant list marks the first step of many in a fast-paced process to fill the vacancies created by former Mayor Sally Russell and former Councilor Rita Schenkelberg, after both resigned May 18.
Applicants include Judith Stiegler, who served in the state House as a Democrat representing the Bend area between 2009 and 2011, and Mark Capell, a former Bend city councilor who served between 2007 and 2014, according to public records.
Both said in their applications that if chosen by the council, they were not interested in running for a seat once their appointed terms end.
A majority of those who have applied, however, said they intend to run for their seats in November, if selected for the vacancies, according to public records.
The backgrounds of the applicants vary wildly. The applicants list construction, planning, social work, mental health counseling and technology as employment backgrounds.
The City Council must select people to fill the two vacancies before June 18, according to the city charter. Several meetings will be held before then to narrow down and interview candidates, according to the city:
• Friday, 2 p.m. A special meeting for the subcommittee of councilors to review applications and recommend applications to the full council.
• Tuesday, 5 p.m. A special meeting for the City Council to determine interview questions.
• June 9, 5 p.m. A special meeting for the City Council to interview candidates.
• June 13, 3 p.m. A special meeting for the City Council in case more time is needed to deliberate and make a decision.
