More than $13,000 in equipment was stolen from the Sisters Rental equipment store Wednesday night, and Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for two men.
Deputies went to the site of the burglary Thursday morning and were told two men broke through the store's glass door and stole chain saws and a concrete saw, according to a sheriff's office press release.
The press release said authorities are looking for two Latino men in their late 20s to early 30s, and states that the pair allegedly drove a newer white Honda Civic with unknown license plates to the scene. The two men wore masks during the burglary, the release states.
If you have information about the burglary, deputies are encouraging the public to call the sheriff's office at (541)693-6911.
