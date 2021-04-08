Four more neighborhood safety projects are scheduled to begin construction this summer in Bend.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council approved about $312,000 for the four projects.
• Curb ramps, a median safety island, street lighting and a signed crosswalk will be added at Brookswood Boulevard and Hollygrape Street.
• A median safety island, a marked and signed crosswalk and street lighting will be added at Parrell Road and Reed Lane.
• At NW Sisemore Street between NW Colorado and NW Florida Avenues, sidewalks and driveways will be improved.
• Street lighting will be installed at NE Wells Acres Road at Mountain View High School's north entrance at a crossing that was built last year.
These projects are some of the first to be funded by the $190 million transportation bond passed by voters in November.
In 2019, the Bend City Council created the Neighborhood Street Safety Program, which is aimed at addressing safety concerns. Neighborhoods can propose projects and apply for money to fund them. Four of these projects were already built in 2020.
