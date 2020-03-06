Speed limits on some Bend roads will be reduced to 20 mph sometime this summer as the city moves forward with building more bicycle and pedestrian friendly thoroughfares.
The Bend City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved moving forward with the second phase of the Neighborhood Greenways project, which was first created and funded by the council in 2017. The first phase was completed last summer.
Speed limits will be lowered from 25 mph to 20 mph on several streets:
• NW Rockwood Lane, from NW Shevlin Park Road to NW Milwaukee Avenue
• NW Milwaukee Avenue, from NW Rockwood Lane to NW Columbia Avenue
• NW Columbia Avenue, from NW Milwaukee Avenue to NW Nashville Lane
• NW Nashville Lane, from NW Columbia Avenue to NW Drake Road
• SE Second Street, from SE Wilson Avenue to SE Roosevelt Avenue
• SE Roosevelt Avenue, from SE Second Street to SE Centennial Street
Greenways are local streets that are designed to be more comfortable and safer routes for walking and biking than nearby busier streets. They include signs, pavement markings, and traffic devices like speed bumps and traffic circles to slow and discourage cut through traffic, according to city documents.
“They’re designing a place in such a way that you don’t just sign it and hope it regulates itself,” said Rory Rowan, project engineer for the city.
The Neighborhood Greenways project was prompted back in 2013 after several residents raised safety concerns that came with people driving too quickly through neighborhoods, and expressed a desire for some roads with less traffic to feel safer for bike riders and pedestrians.
The first phase of construction, which lowered speed limits and added speed bumps on NW 15th Street and NE Sixth Street, was completed in June. Construction for the second phase is anticipated to begin sometime this spring and finish sometime in the fall, according to city documents.
This phase is slated to cost $360,000. A map of the projects can be found at the city's website.
