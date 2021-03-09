Bend-La Pine Schools’ mission to use textbooks and learning materials with more diverse viewpoints was moving along in early 2020.
English classes planned to add new authors, from outside the traditional, Eurocentric canon, by fall 2020.
Elementary teachers were finding ways to integrate lessons on equity and diversity into pre-existing curriculum.
High school social studies teachers were testing out new textbooks and materials to see which one could be adopted districtwide.
But in March of that year, COVID-19 arrived in Central Oregon, closing schools and monopolizing the conversation.
Adopting new curriculum was pushed to the side.
“All heck broke loose,” said Skip Offenhauser, who was Bend-La Pine’s director of teaching and learning in the 2019-20 school year. “(Curriculum) work completely halted.”
In late fall 2020, Bend-La Pine’s new curriculum chief, Juan Cuadros, finally rebooted the curriculum adoption process.
Still, Cuadros said the process will take time. The soonest new English language arts materials will be used will be in September 2022, he said.
“We don’t want to rush through this process and do it poorly,” Cuadros said.
When he was hired in July, Cuadros said he wanted to bring inclusive learning material to Bend-La Pine Schools. It’s a goal that district leadership has emphasized repeatedly in the past few years, especially after the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, which sparked nationwide racial justice protests.
This upcoming spring, the district plans to hold curriculum-focused listening sessions with groups representing various underserved groups in the Bend community, Cuadros said. These include the Latino Community Association, the Restorative Justice & Equity Group and Father’s Group, a nonprofit organization primarily consisting of local Black fathers.
Cuadros also expects English classes to read authors that are from non-white backgrounds, like Black writer James Baldwin or Scott Momaday, who is a member of the Kiowa tribe from Oklahoma.
These writers’ perspectives will be compared to those who are part of the traditional English canon, such as Walt Whitman, to see how their different backgrounds influenced their views, Cuadros said.
Even subjects where race or gender isn’t typically a factor, like math or science, can still be taught while keeping various cultures in mind, Cuadros said.
“An equation is an equation,” he said. “But you can include mathematical problems from Egypt, like, how were the pyramids built?”
At the moment, there isn’t a planned date for fully adopting new social studies curriculum for elementary and high school, said Cuadros and Offenhauser — who is now the executive director of elementary schools.
Although new middle school social studies curriculum was adopted in fall 2019, the other grade levels were in the middle of that process when COVID-19 hit, they said. Now, the district is waiting until the summer or fall to start again, Offenhauser said.
“This year has brought a lot of new challenges. Our teachers are really stretched,” he said. “Once all this ends, and we’re in a better spot, we’ll have to go back to where we left off and resurrect all this.”
Offenhauser and Cuadros also said the district plans to soon switch to a new, quicker curriculum-adoption method.
Traditionally, textbooks and materials are used for seven years, before changing to new editions, Cuadros said. But Bend-La Pine leaders want to use the Canvas online learning platform to create easy-to-update curricula for all subjects.
For example, if another social justice movement occurs — like the anti-police brutality protests from 2020 — and the textbook doesn’t reference it, teachers can easily swap in a relevant film, or article, or a new textbook, Offenhauser said.
“It would be very nimble,” he said. “It’s 21st-century teaching.”
Oscar Gonzalez, an employee with the Latino Community Association who works closely with education issues, said he was frustrated by some aspects of Bend-La Pine’s curriculum rollout, like the lack of a plan to create separate ethnic studies classes. But he also understood why the district was moving at a slower pace.
“Maybe they’re thinking, they need to walk before they can run,” Gonzalez said.
Still, Gonzalez said Cuadros was the right man to reform Bend-La Pine’s curriculum. It’s important that local students learn about cultures other than their own, he said.
“That way, we can get along better and appreciate our differences,” Gonzalez said. “When you don’t have that relationship and don’t know that history, that’s when you start conjuring and theorizing and coming up with stereotypes.”
