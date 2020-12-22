Law enforcement authorities released more details of what led to the arrest of a homicide suspect Monday after a chase that ended in a crash in Terrebonne.
Jenna Rae Campbell, 21, a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Madras home Dec. 9, reportedly broke into a Terrebonne home Monday, pointed a firearm at the homeowner and attempted to steal the vehicle in the driveway, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found Campbell inside the vehicle, and she was arrested.
Prior to entering the Terrebonne home, Campbell and Tommy David Cross, 21, of Madras, allegedly stole a 1983 Ford Ranger pickup and eluded law enforcement in the Smith Rock area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cross allegedly used a handgun during the theft of the pickup.
The girlfriend of the pickup's owner reported seeing Cross and Campbell in the vehicle. She knew something was wrong because her boyfriend was not in the truck. The girlfriend used her vehicle in an attempt to block Cross and Campbell on a dirt road, but Cross allegedly shot at her, according to the sheriff's office.
Cross faces charges of assault, theft, felon in possession of a weapon, robbery, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
After Cross and Campbell were arrested, deputies found two firearms in the area. One of the firearms was reported stolen from Redmond.
