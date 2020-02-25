Matt Montgomery was promoted Tuesday afternoon from interim to full-time principal at La Pine Middle School.
Montgomery was previously the principal of La Pine High School for eight years. In November 2019, the middle school's principal, Robi Phinney, left to accept a job at the education nonprofit AVID. Since then, Montgomery has served as interim principal at the middle school, according to the school district.
"I’m very excited to continue my work in the La Pine community in a new capacity,” Montgomery said in a Bend-La Pine Schools press release. “This is where I want to be and I look forward to deepening relationships with our families and community members.”
Since Montgomery left the high school for the middle school, La Pine High School's interim principal has been Anne-Marie Schmidt. The high school has just started a search for a full-time principal at La Pine High School, according to district spokesperson Alandra Johnson. The new full-time high school principal will be announced in the spring, she said.
