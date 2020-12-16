The Trump administration has turned down federal protection for monarch butterflies under the Endangered Species Act, for now.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday ruled against listing the monarch butterfly as “threatened” under the act — a decision that might have led to protections for the migratory insect’s habitat that for decades has been degraded or replaced by development.
The monarch butterfly had been a common presence in Oregon, part of its West Coast range and one of the insect’s several ranges in North America. It’s still seen here but less frequently than in previous years, just as is the case everywhere that scientists have documented its crashing population.
The service said this assessment was one of the most rigorous species status assessments ever conducted by the agency. One of the many challenges was gathering information on a species that is found across the continent and beyond.
“We conducted an intensive, thorough review using a rigorous, transparent science-based process and found that the monarch meets listing criteria under the Endangered Species Act. However, before we can propose listing, we must focus resources on our higher-priority listing actions,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith said.
Over two decades, the monarch butterfly has seen a steep decline in North America with the Western population on the brink of extinction with more than 99% of its species gone.
The monarch butterfly faces many threats related to climate change. Some of those threats include loss of habitat and milkweed, and the widespread use of pesticides in the environment.
The monarch’s status will be reviewed annually. Plans now call for proposing to list the monarch under the Endangered Species Act in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.