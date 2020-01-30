From homeless camps to hospital rooms, Nikki Davis meets pregnant women struggling with addiction wherever they are.
Davis relates to each of the women she helps through the Moms Program, a Central Oregon mentoring program for pregnant women in recovery or battling addiction. She understands their guilt, their shame and their fear of being judged.
She was one of them, once.
The 37-year-old Redmond woman has been sober six years, but she had alcohol and opioid addiction through her three pregnancies.
“I used during my pregnancies, so I know what the shame is,” Davis said. “I know not being able to quit just because you are pregnant. And how strong that addiction is.”
Davis visits with each of her clients once a week to make sure they have the resources necessary to help them through pregnancy. She connects them with prenatal services and gets them into treatment if needed. She will stay in contact with them for up to five years as the child grows from an infant to a kindergartner.
“I can help with housing, diapers, anything for the baby,” Davis said. “Any resources like that I can come alongside them and point them in the right direction.”
The Moms Program is a collaboration between BestCare Treatment Services and St. Charles Center for Women’s Health. It started in 2015, when it served 65 women who had positive drug tests during their pregnancies. In 2017, the number of women served in the program grew to 98. The program serves women in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.
Last year, the Moms Program reached out to 79 moms and got 22 of them into treatment, Davis said.
Central Oregon drug use
The growing number of women in the program mirrors the increase in drug use in the region, said Rick Treleaven, executive director at BestCare Treatment Services.
“What has happened in the last six or seven years, Central Oregon has gotten itself a substantial heroin problem and opioids on top of that,” Treleaven said. “That has just layered on top of the long term problem with alcohol and meth. All these drugs are just terrible in pregnancies.”
But health officials have found that pregnant women with addictions are more receptive to treatment and recovery than other addicts, Treleaven said.
“If we can engage them and get past that shame and guilt and fear, we have a good chance,” he said.
Having a peer mentor such as Davis, who is in recovery, is valuable to the Moms Program, Treleaven said. Davis joined the Moms Program in December, replacing Mary Salken.
Davis helps the women overcome their feelings of shame and guilt, he said.
“That is what is remarkable about folks like Nikki,” Treleaven said.
Growing up in the suburbs of Portland, Davis first started drinking alcohol at 12. She had her first child, Dominick, when she was 17. During the birth, she had to have an emergency cesarean section.
“With that came pain pills,” she said, “and it was downhill from there.”
Davis became hooked on opioid drugs such as Percocet, oxycodone and OxyContin. She would steal pills from her mother and manipulate doctors for pills.
She kept using opioids and alcohol through her second and third pregnancies with her daughters, Mackenzi and Emeree.
At 30, Davis tried meth for the first time. That was her wake-up call to seek help and get sober.
Before then, she couldn’t stop feeling the shame and that turned into depression and those feelings kept her using drugs.
“It’s an insane cycle,” she said.
Davis was fortunate that her three children were not born with substances in their system or any signs of withdrawal. At the time, her doctors never knew she had an addiction.
She didn’t have to face losing custody of her children.
A child born with substances in its system would trigger a mandatory abuse report from hospital staff, all of whom are mandatory reporters, according to Jake Sunderland, Oregon Department of Human Services spokesman.
When DHS receives an abuse report about an infant born with substances in its system, the first step is a Child Protective Services assessment. The assessment determines the safety of the child and other children that may be in the household, Sunderland said.
A CPS worker can develop a safety plan with the parent or connect the parent with resources.
“The first goal is always to keep the child with their parents,” Sunderland said. “DHS will attempt to work with the parent(s) and family to ensure that the mother and others have access to drug or alcohol treatment and that they have the resources and support in place to follow through with it.”
If the child cannot be safe with his or her parents, the child is placed in foster care. The goal is for a short term stay in foster care and to be reunited with the child’s parents as quickly as possible, Sunderland said.
“If reunification with the parents is not possible, we would look to the child’s extended family for a permanent caregiver,” Sunderland said. “If that is not possible, then permanency through adoption or guardianship is the last choice.”
Part of Davis’ job is to assist women whose babies are placed in foster care.
“The best thing to do is help them navigate what to do next in order to get their kids back in the future,” Davis said.
Davis wishes she would have had a peer mentor when she was pregnant and addicted to drugs. She wishes someone would have told her not to be afraid and ask for help.
“If I had somebody that I could confide in and say this is what I’m going through,” Davis said, “I think that really would have helped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.