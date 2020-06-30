By KYLE SPURR • The Bulletin
A mobile food pantry has become a mainstay in Prineville, delivering fresh food twice a month to rural residents in need.
The pantry has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, with monthly demand up 82%.
Since it launched last June, the Fresh to You food pantry has distributed more than 135,000 pounds of food, mostly produce, and has served 6,610 individuals, according to NeighborImpact, a Central Oregon service organization that oversees the pantry.
Some of those people counted may be return visitors, but the numbers are still impressive, said Carly Sanders, food program manager for NeighborImpact.
“We have a lot of grateful folks,” Sanders said. “I see a lot of returning faces. I think our product stays consistent and reliable and people really appreciate that they know we don’t run out.”
Last year, NeighborImpact transformed a diesel delivery truck into the mobile food pantry. The goal was to reach people in rural parts of Central Oregon, where they may be struggling financially or do not have reliable transportation to a food pantry.
The pantry is parked outside Mosaic Medical in Prineville on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors receive a variety of fruit, vegetables and meats.
Now entering its second year, the pantry is expanding to other parts of Central Oregon.
On the third Thursday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the pantry supplies fresh produce outside Redmond High School to families of students at the school. The pantry joins Redmond School District Nutrition Services and Jericho Road of Redmond to supply food to the families.
The Redmond program called, Produce Plus, will run through the summer, Sanders said.
The pantry offers fruits and vegetables to compliment the nonperishable items from the school district and Jericho Road.
“We branded it Produce Plus, so folk understand it’s slightly different than the full pantry,” she said.
Sanders is coordinating with Bend-La Pine Schools to possibly offer a similar program for the school district.
NeighborImpact also wanted to expand the mobile food pantry to La Pine and park it outside the La Pine Community Health Center, but those plans fell through due to the pandemic.
“Had it not been for COVID, we would be up and running in La Pine,” Sanders said.
In Prineville, the mobile food pantry has seen a spike in visitors during the pandemic.
On average, the pantry serves about 275 people a month. But in recent months, that number spiked to about 500 per month, Sanders said.
“There was a big uptick in folks coming out to the pantry, and now it’s fairly close to our normal distribution numbers,” Sanders said.
Those numbers are expected to rise again this summer. The peak months for the pantry in Prineville last year were July, August and September, when about 745 people visited each of those months.
Sanders said it will be interesting to see if there is another summer spike. Last summer, the St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Prineville was temporarily closed, so more people relied on the mobile food pantry, Sanders said.
“We didn’t have that last year,” Sanders said. “There are more services in Prineville, which is good.”
To keep proper distance during the pandemic, the pantry now operates as a drive-thru.
Visitors wait in their cars for a volunteer to bring them a bag of fresh food, rather than picking out fruits and vegetables on their own.
“We try to give people as much choice as possible, even during a pandemic,” Sanders said.
Because of the additional work to prepare the bags, the pantry is in constant need of volunteers.
Volunteer help nearly doubled over the past couple of months, as people who were laid off or furloughed and wanted to give back, Sanders said.
“Now people are being asked to return to work, so that means we are losing some of our volunteers,” she said. “We are still recruiting for volunteers on a regular basis.”
Sanders hopes the mobile food pantry continues to expand and reach people where they are.
Many visitors comment on how convenient it is to pick up food from the pantry. A majority of them are referred by physicians at Mosaic Medical in Prineville. A doctor tells them to eat healthier, and they walk outside to a pantry full of fresh foods, Sanders said.
“They are already here,” Sanders said. “And so are we.”
