Mistletoe is often associated with Christmas holiday parties and smooches. Not so at Suttle Lake, where the parasitic dwarf mistletoe plant has become a menace that is harming the health of hundreds of large trees, giving Deschutes National Forest authorities no option but to take them down.
Removal of the dwarf mistletoe-infected trees started in May, and the work is expected to extend into 2021, said Sisters District Ranger Ian Reid. Suttle Lake is located 13 miles east of Sisters.
Tree felling is planned for three areas close to Suttle Lake, covering 249 acres of land in the Deschutes National Forest. Camp Tamarack, which is used during the school year for outdoor education classes, is one area that will see treatment.
The tree felling work prompted the temporary closure of the Suttle Lake Loop Trail between the lodge and Blue Bay Campground last week. Another trail that connects Suttle Lake to the base of Black Butte is also affected by the logging work.
“Old forests tend to fall apart. That is what old-growth forests do,” said Reid. “So it’s a management and public safety challenge when you overlay organization camps and campgrounds where large numbers of people congregate, over that ecological setting.”
Approximately 2,500 trees will receive some form of treatment, including felling or pruning. About 25% of those trees are 24 inches in diameter or greater, said Reid.
“We left some mistletoe in the system; we didn’t go in and sanitize. That would have looked like a clear cut and that was not our intent, to do a clear cut out there,” said Reid.
Two trees in the area have fallen on cars in the past decade, said Reid. One hit a car parked with no one inside at a campground. The other struck a U.S. Forest Service employee pickup while the worker was driving it.
Other near misses have occurred in the United Methodist Camp due to breaking mistletoe brooms near cabins and other structures. A broom is a cluster of twigs on the tree that forms in areas where dwarf mistletoe is present. The weight of the clusters can cause them to fall to the ground.
“That was part of the impetus of this project. Both those trees failed due to disease,” said Reid.
Steve Orange, the timber sales administrator for the Sisters Ranger District, said approximately 900,000 board feet of timber will be sold through the felling of the trees.
Around 200,000 board feet have already been sold.
“It’s a small number of trees when you look at the forest as a whole because we are targeting heavily diseased trees and trees that have a potential for failure in highly used recreation areas,” said Orange. “That is the focus of the project. It’s the long-term viability of forest health, with a huge emphasis on public safety.”
Cate Land Industries, is being paid $16,000 to cut the timber, remove it and conduct slash cleanup and disposal. Cate Land is also permitted to sell the timber and keep the funds it is paid from the timber mills. The logs are going to mills in Eugene, Cottage Grove, Sisters, Roseburg, Philomath and Riddle.
Mistletoe does not put roots into the ground. Instead, it pushes its roots into the branches of a tree and takes that tree’s water and nutrients. A tree can survive with a small amount of mistletoe attached to it, but large amounts will kill a tree or cause its branches to fall.
Dwarf mistletoe has very little green chlorophyll and appears different than the leafy mistletoe used during Christmas.
“Mistletoe affects their infrastructure to the point that they are a public hazard and they also infest other trees causing widespread disease through nearby stands,” said Jean Nelson-Dean, spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
The work includes inspections of trees to determine how much mistletoe or other insects and diseases have gathered in them and if any large birds or wildlife are present.
Trees with large amounts of mistletoe are cut down and trees with less are pruned. Trees with nests of special management species such as northern spotted owls or bald eagles are left alone until the nesting season is complete.
After areas are cut, disease-resistant species will be planted nearby, including western white pine, ponderosa pine and western larch. These three species are not susceptible to dwarf mistletoe, said Reid.
Reid does not expect there to be lasting visual impacts to Suttle Lake, which is a popular location for hiking, camping, boating and swimming.
But he did say that choosing which trees to cut has been a challenge.
“We tried to be very judicious,” said Reid. “Each tree was a hard conversation, given the character of some of those trees. In the end, we remained objective, using the best available science around mistletoe and other insect and disease management practices in developed areas such as campgrounds and youth organizational camps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.