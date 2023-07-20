Thinkstock siren

The vehicle belonging to Emily Jeanette Weaver, the victim in ongoing homicide investigation, was spotted by an "eagle eye community member" in Southern Oregon, said Sheila Miller, spokesperson for Bend Police.

On Wednesday, police were asking the public to help locate Weaver's silver 2004 silver Honda CR-V with an Oregon license plate number 085BMP. It was found early Thursday morning. 

Reporter: bharo@bendbulletin.com

541-617-7821

