The vehicle belonging to Emily Jeanette Weaver, the victim in ongoing homicide investigation, was spotted by an "eagle eye community member" in Southern Oregon, said Sheila Miller, spokesperson for Bend Police.
On Wednesday, police were asking the public to help locate Weaver's silver 2004 silver Honda CR-V with an Oregon license plate number 085BMP. It was found early Thursday morning.
"Getting the car is a big development," Miller said Thursday. "We're pleased with that and our forensics team, and investigators, remain at the scene today continuing to process evidence."
Police are not revealing the specific location where the vehicle was found and are traveling to Southern Oregon to continue the investigation.
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. and no further information about Weaver's death will be shared with the public at this time.
When police arrived at the scene, they initially determined that her death was of "suspicious nature" but the case later turned into a homicide investigation.
The Major Incident Team, a group of law enforcement officers from agencies around Central Oregon, and the Oregon Forensics Lab has been working with Bend Police detectives on the case.
Investigators ask the public to come forward with any information if they have recently interacted with Weaver from Thursday to Monday. They can call them at 541-693-6911 if police haven't already contacted them.
