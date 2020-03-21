A snowmobiler missing since Friday afternoon, was found Saturday morning, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
John Pieratt, 54, of Arizona, was last seen riding his snowmobile on Trail 6, a snowmobile trail near Moon Mountain east of Mount Bachelor in the Deschutes National Forest.
At about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Pieratt was able to call 911 and report his location in a meadow area in the upper Bend watershed east of Trail 6.
Pieratt was cold and tired, but in good condition, the sheriff's office said. He was transported by a Deschutes County Search and Rescue snowmobile team back to Kapka Butte sno-park and reunited with his family.
Pieratt’s wife, Judy Pieratt, had called 911 at 5:57 p.m. Friday to report that she and her husband were riding together on Trail 6, but that her husband was missing, the sheriff’s office said.
Judy Pieratt said her husband is an experienced snowmobile rider, but unfamiliar with the area.
Two deputies and 11 Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers responded Friday evening to help search for Pieratt. AirLink sent a helicopter to do an aerial search and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center helped with cell phone forensics since Pieratt had his cell phone when he went missing.
All the agencies searched through the night, covering all of the surrounding snowmobile trails around the area where Pieratt was last seen and monitored his cell phone for any potential use that would narrow down his current location, the sheriff’s office said.
The search was postponed at 2 a.m. Saturday so responders could wait for daylight and better search conditions. They returned at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Sounds like he was more that 100ft off the groomed trail within the watershed? This is becoming an all too common occurrence, with people usually claiming 'they didn't know.' If the snowmobile community can't police itself, I'm afraid the time has come to restrict access in this area to snomos.
