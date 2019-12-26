A Christmas Day search and rescue operation at Mt. Bachelor ski area ended with good news for the family and friends of Ashlee Gingerich. The 30-year old skier was found on Thursday morning in good condition after an alcohol-fueled ski crash caused her to stay on the mountain alone overnight.

Gingerich had gone missing in the afternoon on Wednesday on Mt. Bachelor, the sixth largest ski area in the United States.

Gingerich was intoxicated when she crashed into a tree at the end of the day, Lt. Bryan Husband, Deschutes County Search and Rescue coordinator, said in a phone interview.

The 30-year old was unable to get back into her skis, abandoned her equipment and began walking downhill, said Husband. Gingerich grew tired during the hike, fell asleep and continued to safety in the morning, ending up at the Cloudchaser chairlift.

Gingerich was cold, tired and displayed mild signs of hypothermia, but was otherwise unharmed during the incident, said husband.

Search and rescue had been working through the night and the early hours on Thursday looking for Gingerich, of Grass Valley, California. She was last seen around 3:40 p.m. near the top of the Sunrise Chairlift. A drone with infrared capabilities was used as part of the search operation.

Gingerich was not carrying a phone, which had been left in her friend’s car, said Husband.