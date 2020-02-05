The 58-year-old homeless man who was missing since noon Sunday was found safe in the Juniper Ridge area near Cooley Road and Northeast 18th Street in Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office had been searching for Glenn F. Jordan, who also goes by Smokey. Jordan was last seen at Home Depot in Bend wearing black pants, black shirt and a brown jacket.
Jordan is known to frequent businesses at the north end of Bend. Detectives found his campsite on Tuesday and it did not appear he had been there recently.
Jordan’s phone was off and he had not contacted friends as he normally does on a daily basis, according to the sheriff’s office.
