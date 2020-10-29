The body of a 27-year-old Bend climber, who had been missing on Mount Hood since Monday, was found Thursday in a crevasse at about the 9,400-foot elevation on the mountain’s north side, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.
A search team at about 2 p.m. found Austin Mishler, who was pronounced dead.
Due to difficult climbing conditions, Mishler has not yet been removed from the mountain. Rescue personnel plan to retrieve his body Friday.
Mishler, an experienced climber and wilderness guide, was camping Monday night in the Eliot Glacier area of Mount Hood, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office received a report at 5 p.m. Tuesday that Mishler was missing on the mountain. He was expected home Tuesday night.
A Hood River County Sheriff Search and Rescue aircraft found Mishler’s tent Wednesday evening at about 8,700 feet on the mountain's north side. A search team reached the tent, but found it empty.
Members of the Oregon Air National Guard 125th Special Tactics Squadron and Air Force 304th Rescue Squadron had joined the search. The search team set up a base at Cloud Cap on the north side of Mount Hood.
