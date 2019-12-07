Crews started routine maintenance on the Mirror Pond dam this week, work that is expected to last until mid-December.

The water level of Mirror Pond, immediately behind the dam, will be lowered to accommodate the needs of workers doing the maintenance. Passers-by may also see a large crane being used as part of the maintenance work.

Work is being done at this time of year to cause the least amount of disruption to the public and river users, according to Pacific Power, which manages the dam.

The dam was built in 1910 by the Bend Water, Light & Power Co. and generated power for the city’s early residents. It has sprung leaks several times over the past decade, but Pacific Power says there’s nothing alarming about the work.

“There is routine maintenance going on at the dam,” Bob Gravely, spokesperson for Pacific Power, wrote in an email. “There’s no new leak or anything specific beyond the type of maintenance that is required from time to time on the dam.”

The work includes restoring some of the rock inside the timber cribs, Gravely said. The crane is being used to lift the rocks over the water to where the timber cribs are located.

Work on the dam is expected to wrap up on, or around Dec. 16.

Pacific Power does not expect the work to affect the flow of traffic in the area.