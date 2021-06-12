A proposal to close a block of Minnesota Avenue is being considered by the Bend City Council, and so far has garnered mixed reactions from businesses along the downtown street.
The proposal, which will be presented Wednesday to the Bend City Council by the Downtown Bend Business Association, explores the idea of turning Minnesota Avenue between Wall Street and Bond Avenue into some type of pedestrian plaza closed to cars.
This idea has been kicked around by businesses and some residents for years, said Ben Hemson, the city’s business advocate. It was seriously considered last spring near the beginning of the pandemic as a way to help restaurants get more outdoor seating to increase their capacity, but was ultimately shot down because not enough businesses were on board.
But the idea has come yet again to the forefront. Many members of the council are interested in it, as they have been hearing from the community about a desire to make Bend more walkable and to have more outdoor community spaces, Hemson said.
“That seems to be a consistent theme,” Hemson said Friday.
Several things must be considered before a proposal like this can move forward, Hemson said, and it could be several years and take lots of public input before anything like this could be realized.
One of the most crucial things to be considered is the reaction from the businesses along this street.
In a listening session held for businesses on Friday, Hemson said the reaction from businesses is mixed.
Some businesses, like the Good Drop Wine Shoppe, support the idea because it will be safer for pedestrians, create a community space and bring more foot traffic — and therefore customers — to downtown stores.
“Downtown is such a vibrant community,” said Sophie Worley, an employee with the wine shop. “I think it will give shoppers the opportunity to shop the community like they’ve never been able to before.”
But some businesses oppose the idea, according to Hemson. They cite a loss of street parking as well as a sense of reticence toward change, Hemson said.
Duncan McGeary, the owner of Pegasus Books, is among those opposed to closing the street. McGeary said he doesn’t understand the push for a pedestrian plaza when downtown business is already doing well.
“It’s not necessary. Downtown Bend has recovered,” said McGeary, who has been running his business downtown for the past 37 years. “We are doing really nicely. It makes no sense to change the dynamic of what’s working.”
Another issue the book store owner has is the possibility of the plaza becoming home to more festivals that traditionally have closed downtown streets. McGeary said he doesn’t understand how the Downtown Bend Business Association can put forward a proposal to permanently close a street when the organization historically has spoken out against these festivals because they harm downtown businesses.
“To me that’s a contradiction,” McGeary said.
Other realities, like access to public utility work, snow plowing and street cleaning, and for emergency vehicles also must be considered, according to David Abbas, the director of the city’s transportation and mobility department.
Design for what a street closure would actually look like, and the costs associated with that design, also have to be considered.
Once those decisions are made, however, Abbas said a street closure would not be a huge undertaking.
“Logistically, if we were given the word go, is it implementable and doable? Yes,”
Abbas said.
