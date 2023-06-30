Unemployment Benefits (copy) (copy) (copy)

Minimum wage workers in Oregon will see their pay bump up starting Saturday, but in Bend, most workers already make more than the minimum wage.

Roughly 3% of the workforce in Deschutes County earn $13.50 an hour or less, which was the previous statewide minimum wage. Only Columbia, Josephine, Linn and Polk counties had bigger shares of low-wage earners, with about 5% of the workforce taking home $13.50 an hour, according to Oregon Employment Department data.

