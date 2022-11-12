Because of COVID-19, 2020 was the first time the Deschutes Historical Museum canceled its annual chili fundraiser since it began in 1980.
When it returned on Saturday, the chili hadn't changed — it was just as delicious. Everyone said so. The tablecloths were the same, too, and the mulled cider was just as hot. But the pandemic had left its mark.
This year, the water came in plastic bottles instead of cups, and sweet pies came from the grocery store instead of someone's oven.
"And we lost people during COVID, too," said Kelly Cannon-Miller, executive director of the Deschutes County Historical Society.
"There are missing members that come to mind," she said, as her eyes moistened with tears.
In particular, Leon and Marian Devereaux were on Cannon-Miller's mind Saturday afternoon. Leon was an aviator in World War II and the Mayor of Bend, elected in 1968. He and Marian were longtime supporters of the Deschutes Historical Museum and the chili fundraiser. Both died almost a year apart from one another in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
The chili feed was the brainchild of Millie Chopp, the late matriarch of the Rastovich family, Louise Brogan, the daughter-in-law of newsman and author Phil Brogan and Dorothy Cale, Deschutes County's first female commissioner. They wanted to find a way to help fund the newly founded Deschutes Historical Museum after it opened its doors in downtown Bend in July of 1980. The three women settled on chicken noodle soup, according to The Bulletin's archives, but that didn't last long.
"Millie's Chili" was their answer, and it's drawn people to the Veterans Day weekend event since 1981.
Now, new generations of women carry on the legacy of hard work and determination started by Chopp, Brogan and Cale, said Kristin Okhuysen, 55, who is Chopp's granddaughter.
"Grandma Millie inspired a value of hard work in all of us," Okhuysen said. "It's just a spirit that lives in all of us."
Two women, Tina DeMelo, 58, and Emily Rastovich, 35, who are also descendants of Millie Chopp, stood in front of a stove, their arms stirring large pots of chili Saturday afternoon to keep it from burning. At the end of the day, when they hang up their aprons, they'll still smell like the garlic they used in the chili, they said.
The recipe has been passed down for at least four generations, and it remains a secret known only by members of the family. One of the ingredients Saturday was 60 pounds of Barley Beef from the over 100-year-old Rastovich family farm. The farm's cattle is fed with the spent grain from local Bend breweries.
Sue Penhollow used to play in the big barn on the Rastovich family farm as a child. She is one of Chopp's daughters, and she is at the core of carrying on the tradition of the chili feed.
"It's just a homecoming," Penhollow said.
Penhollow, 78, is a former Deschutes County Clerk and a longtime Bendite. She remembers the days when "everybody knew everybody" in Bend. She spent Friday and Saturday giving and receiving hugs from people she hadn't seen since the last chili feed two years ago.
"It's just wonderful," she said.
Before the pandemic, volunteers, mostly from the Rastovich family or the Deschutes Historical Society, would make around 200 bowls of chili for each day of the two-day event — it began on Friday — and sell out by the end, $10 a bowl. This year, they sold around 150 bowls on Friday, Cannon-Miller said.
She was just happy that folks still came to support the historical society, she said. The promise of a bowl of "Millie's chili" — or sometimes two — was enough to attract longtime patrons and first-timers.
The chili had not lost any of its flavor during its two-year absence. Some speculated on Saturday it was the beef. Some thought the garlic. But most of them accepted it as a fact of life, a cold weather tradition.
It was just good.
