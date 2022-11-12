Because of COVID-19, 2020 was the first time the Deschutes Historical Museum canceled its annual chili fundraiser since it began in 1980.

When it returned on Saturday, the chili hadn't changed — it was just as delicious. Everyone said so. The tablecloths were the same, too, and the mulled cider was just as hot. But the pandemic had left its mark.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.