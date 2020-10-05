A new kind of housing could soon enter Bend’s landscape as a way to tackle the city’s affordability issue.
They are called microunits, and the Bend City Council will be discussing whether they will be allowed in certain zones of town at a public hearing on Wednesday.
So what is a microunit? They are apartments that range between 150 and 400 square feet, and are arranged around a communal kitchen and living space — like a dormitory or boarding house. It’s a type of housing cities across the country have adopted to help address affordable housing shortages.
The proposal is a part of a larger effort to update city code to allow more diverse housing types throughout Bend. The housing could be used by a variety of people, including newly graduated college students, remote workers who are looking for permanent housing and possibly for homeless people transitioning into permanent housing, according to several city councilors.
“I think it’s important to look at this as one more tool in the box,” Mayor Sally Russell said Friday.
The idea has received mixed reactions from the public so far. Some residents are excited for the prospect for a different kind of housing option in Bend.
“We are entering another economic downturn, and have already expressed preference for housing density,” said Kathryn Olney, a Bend resident, in an email to the city. “Now, when housing for all but the wealthy is becoming scarcer and more desperately needed, we need to be finding more ways to provide a wide range of affordable housing.”
Others fear microunits could turn into unaffordable properties for short-term rentals — though the city’s proposal specifically bans them from becoming short-term rentals — or will be unrentable because people are not interested in sharing common spaces like kitchens and living rooms amid this pandemic.
There is also concern that the units wouldn’t fit the character of some neighborhoods, and that half a parking space allotted per unit as a minimum isn’t enough.
“Based on current exodus trends from large, densely populated areas, there is less demand for this type of compacted living style,” Alexis Vaughan, another Bend resident, said in an email. “What may have been relevant prior to the pandemic has shifted, and data shows that people want space away from their neighbors, not to share the stove.”
So far, a majority of the council seems supportive of the concept of microunits as another way for the city to build up the housing supply, which in theory will help drive housing prices down.
Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell said she understands the concerns some have about microunits, but said many people already share houses in Bend because other housing is unaffordable.
“We owe (it) to everyone in our community who needs housing to give this a chance,” said Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell on Thursday.
A concern early on was allowing microunits in nearly any residential zone. The planning commission reduced the number of zones microunits could be in after hearing public comment, said Pauline Hardie, a senior planner with the city.
Currently, the proposal would only allow microunits in medium- and high-density residential areas — think of neighborhoods around St. Charles Bend — as well as commercial areas within neighborhoods. An example would be Jackson’s Corner, which is a business in a residential neighborhood.
These areas account for a fraction of residentially zoned areas in Bend, she said.
Although generally supportive of the concept, Councilor Justin Livingston said he is asking that parking requirements be tiered depending on how close a microunit is to transit. For example: if a microunit complex is not anywhere near a bus stop, the minimum number of parking spots could be raised.
Another concern is affordability. There is a possibility that microunits could push up the cost of rent in other housing across the city, because the price per square foot of a property could potentially go up in a smaller space, he said.
“I’m not sure if there is a good mechanism to control that,” he said.
Residents are welcome to testify during the public hearing on this topic in a council meeting that begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
