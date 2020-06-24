Michalla Garcia Brewster, a 24-year-old founder of an organization that hopes to help sexual assault victims, plans to run for the Bend City Council this November.
Brewster, who grew up in Bend and is a graduate of Bend High School, intends to challenge city Councilor Chris Piper, who is running to keep the seat he was appointed to in 2019.
Brewster said she wants to run for the Bend City Council to act as voice for the younger generation. When she looks at her local leaders today, she does not see anyone who represents her generation, she said.
“I think our generation is in the position to step up and make changes,” Brewster said.
Earlier this year, she was on the fence about whether she wanted to run. But after seeing hundreds of people protesting in Bend for racial equity and police reform in response to the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, Brewster said she was inspired to jump into leadership.
“For me, it was so encouraging to see young people care so much,” she said. “They are willing to go out in a pandemic to risk their lives to stand up for what they believe in.”
When she is not at her job at the restaurant Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean or being a single mom to her 2-year-old son Briar, Brewster is working to establish A Safe Sister, a nonprofit organization that seeks to serve victims of sexual assault.
She founded the nonprofit concept last year after she was raped, Brewster said.
Her goal is to achieve nonprofit status this year and create a rapid response team of professionals who would support victims for 72 hours after an incident.
“You can either go down a route that’s self-destructive and numbing … or you can face it head on with coping skills and support,” Brewster said. “That’s what I chose to do this time.”
If elected, she said her goals would be to advocate for better mental health resources for children as well as people in Bend struggling with addiction. The issue is close to her heart, as close family members have all suffered from drug addiction.
In light of the recent calls for racial equity, Brewster also said she would advocate for a cultural center to be created in Bend. She said she imagines the center to be like another High Desert Museum, but with a focus on educating people about the history and contribution of people of color.
“As a young child going to (the) High Desert Museum, looking at the Native American section touched me at a young age,” she said.
She hopes during her campaign to hear from residents about what changes they want to see, and hopes that her bid for council will inspire other young people to run for office.
“If I can stand up and try to be some sort of stepping board for others to, that will make it worth it,” Brewster said.
Four seats are open on the Bend City Council in the November election. Brewster joins Megan Perkins, a local nonprofit founder, in running against Piper. Melanie Kebler, a local lawyer, is challenging incumbent Councilor Justin Livingston. Anthony Broadman, an Indigenous rights attorney, is facing incumbent Councilor Bill Moseley.
Kat Mastrangelo, the executive director of Volunteers in Medicine Clinic, is running for the seat currently held by Councilor Bruce Abernethy. Abernethy is not running for reelection.
The deadline to file for office is Aug. 25.
