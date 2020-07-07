Michalla Garcia Brewster, a 24-year-old founder of an organization that hopes to help sexual assault victims, has filed to run for the Bend City Council seat currently held by Councilor Bill Moseley.
Brewster initially announced she intended to run for the seat held by Councilor Chris Piper. But after seeing that two other people have filed for the position — Megan Perkins, a local nonprofit founder, and Donovan Jividen, a software engineer developer — she decided to file for a race that so far only has one candidate that has filed: Anthony Broadman, a local attorney.
She also wanted to support Perkins, she said.
"I really liked the ideals of Megan Perkins," Brewster said in a text message. "I think we stand for and reflect a lot of the same desires."
In an earlier interview with The Bulletin, Brewster said she wants to run for the Bend City Council to act as voice for the younger generation.
Moseley has not filed to run yet, according to the city of Bend's website.
