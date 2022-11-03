The Oregon Secretary of State’s office has opened an investigation into money raised and spent at an October forum organized by Michael Sipe, the Republican nominee for the open state House District 53.
The seat includes portions of Redmond and Bend. The investigation will not be completed prior to Nov. 8, Election Day, according to Ben Morris, communications director for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.
It would have no impact on the ballot status or election outcome, regardless of whether Sipe wins or loses his race against Emerson Levy, the Democratic nominee. Morris said Sipe has been informed of the investigation. The probe was spurred by a complaint from Eileen Kiely, vice-chair of the Deschutes County Democratic Party.
She raised questions about a Sipe-led event on Oct. 11 by the nonprofit Oregon Business Forum. Kiely wrote that Sipe had paid at least some expenses with funds from his state-registered campaign finance committee.
While some contributions for the same date were reported by Sipe, Kiely questioned whether the attendance fee should be counted as a contribution to Sipe’s campaign. Morris said a review of the complaint found enough questions to warrant opening a formal investigation. If the probe finds improper reporting or transactions, the maximum penalty under Oregon law is a fine not exceeding 10% of the amount mishandled.
