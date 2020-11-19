Meyer Memorial Trust, the equity-focused, Portland-based foundation, awarded $21.3 million in grants to 150 different organizations Thursday, according to a press release from the foundation.
Six of those organizations were based in the Bend area, receiving a total of $662,8457 in grants:
• $75,000 for Family Access Network, a Bend-based nonprofit that connects needy K-12 students throughout Central Oregon with necessary items like food and clothing.
• $120,000 for Latino Community Association, so the Bend nonprofit can improve Latino student achievement through school-based Spanish literacy.
• $70,000 for local environmental nonprofit 350Deschutes, to support clean energy upgrades for low-income households in Deschutes County.
• $59,915 for Children's Forest of Central Oregon, to increase outdoor access for Latino families in the region
• $160,000 for Deschutes River Conservancy, to support operating costs for the Bend environmental nonprofit.
• $177,942 for High Desert Food & Farm Alliance, to establish a sustainable and culturally relevant food system in Warm Springs.
• In addition, the Portland based non-profit Bridge Meadows got $275,000 in funding to increase affordable housing units in Central Oregon through replication of its intergenerational housing model in Deschutes County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.