A Deschutes County drug enforcement team raided and dismantled a 30-acre illegal marijuana growing operation in Alfalfa that detectives say was operated by a Mexican drug cartel. The team seized 9,227 plants, 2,800 pounds of processed marijuana, two pistols and an AR-15 rifle.
Detectives, along with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, arrived Thursday at the property at Dodds Road and Alfalfa Market Road. The officials detained and released about 21 people, mostly Mexican residents illegally trafficked into the United States to work in the illegal marijuana trade, according to the sheriff’s office.
The workers were found living in wooden structures and dome tents with limited clean water sources.
Several suspects in charge of the operation have been identified, but their names have not been released by the sheriff’s office. One person was arrested at the scene and released with a citation to appear in court. Detectives expect to make more arrests.
Through the investigation, detectives found the illegal operation diverted a significant amount of water from nearby homes and farms already struggling with drought conditions.
This particular grow site used underground water and maintained a complex watering system that supplied several 15,000 to 20,000 gallon tanks, according to the sheriff’s office.
In addition, the site used pesticides and insecticides that threaten residential water supplies, and used a large amount of electricity for lights and fans.
