METOLIUS — During a four-minute-long emergency meeting Wednesday, the Metolius City Council voted 5-1 to retroactively approve Mayor Carl Elliott's decision to destroy a controversial wooden train.
The train, built by a convicted child sex offender, was destroyed by city staff Thursday night following public outcry over the city's decision to publicly display the train.
During the meeting Wednesday, Elliott told councilors the destruction of the train was necessary because of threats city staff had received against city hall. Councilors reported receiving death threats and threats to burn down City Hall in addition to the train.
"I didn't want our staff to live in fear of this," Elliott said.
In 2019, city leaders bought the train for $500 off Craigslist and invested $2,500 refurbishing it. They later learned from Madras woman Cassie Ruwaldt that it had been the backdrop of years of sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather, Richard Eugene Pickett, who’s serving a 36-year prison sentence for child rape and child pornography.
The mayor's abrupt decision to destroy the train didn't sit well with some members of the community, including Ruwaldt, who felt it should have been used to draw attention to the issue of childhood sexual abuse and give a voice to survivors.
Elliott said during the meeting Wednesday that the council had reached out to Ruwaldt twice before it made the unanimous decision to display the train publicly. Ruwaldt told The Bulletin last week that she did not return two phone calls pertaining to the sale because of how she was received by councilors and also, she didn’t think she needed to.
"I am shocked that the council did not seek any community input," Ruwaldt said in a text message Wednesday. "They are further upsetting the community by not addressing their actions."
After the meeting, Elliott declined to comment on the decision to destroy the train or answer questions about what message the city is sending to Ruwaldt and other survivors.
"We made a decision," Elliott said as he was leaving the meeting room.
Councilor Denise Keeton was the sole councilor to vote against the destruction of the train. She couldn't be reached for comment after the meeting.
All of the other councilors voted in favor of retroactively approving the destruction. Councilor Dan Dulaney declined to comment on his vote, as did Council President Patty Wyler, who made the motion to approve the destruction.
"I think it's over and done with and I would just like it to go away," Wyler said.
The other councilors couldn't be reached for comment.
The emergency meeting's attendance was limited to four people, due to COVID-19 social distancing precautions, but it was also streamed online. There wasn't an opportunity for public comment during the meeting.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins was one of the four in the audience, at the request of the mayor, he said. He was supportive of the mayor's decision to destroy the train.
"I think the mayor was very wise in what he did," he said. "The mayor means to do the right thing."
For Tryna Muilenburg, a long-time Metolius resident and former city councilor, the council's decision sends "a bad message" because it came without an apology or much explanation.
"It just reflects badly on our city, our community," Muilenburg said after the meeting, which she hadn't been able to watch on the livestream.
Muilenburg, who was involved in the recall effort of the city's former mayor, thinks the current mayor and councilors should resign. She doesn't want to see another recall, but says it may be the next step if "this attitude persists."
"That council just doesn't reflect who we are," she said. "(Wednesday's decision) says we're heartless, and you know what, we're not."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.