A pilot project that used stop lights to regulate traffic at the entrances of the Bond Street and Reed Market Road roundabout last month appeared to help with traffic flow, according to a study from the city.
The study showed that metering access, using signals similar to those on freeway on-ramps, generally reduced traffic backup and increased flow in the area, particularly during morning rush hour, but had mixed results in the afternoon.
“Obviously, we were hoping for a more drastic reduction in the queue, but other than that the test was pretty successful,” said Deedee Fraley, a project engineer for the city, in an email. “We had great compliance with the signals and yielding at the roundabout.”
During the first week of March, city engineers metered traffic coming from Reed Market Road, Bond Street and Brookswood Boulevard with traffic lights in an effort to see whether the approach could help reduce excessive traffic at peak rush hour times.
The Reed Market/Bond roundabout is a notoriously congested area of town, with traffic backing up sometimes all the way to the Bill Healy Memorial Bridge to the west. More than 1,110 vehicles use the roundabout each hour during peak times, according to the most recent city data from June.
The morning rush hour before 8 a.m. benefited the most from metering, according to the study. This is because the bulk of the traffic is backed up primarily on two legs of the roundabout: drivers going westbound on Reed Market Road and drivers coming into the roundabout from Brookswood Boulevard.
On days where engineers used traffic lights to meter the traffic, the line of cars waiting to get into the roundabout on westbound Reed Market Road stretched back around 400 feet, in general, until 8 a.m. This is an improvement from days without metering, which at one point peaked with a line of cars stretching back 1,000 feet.
“The metering test demonstrated that it is possible to manage the queue on westbound Reed Market to minimize the likelihood of spillback into the Bend Parkway interchange, while keeping northbound Brookswood manageable,” according to the study.
But managing traffic in the afternoon appeared to be more complicated. This is partially due to the fact the afternoon peak of traffic seemed to vary day by day, Fraley said, which made it harder for engineers to know when to start using the lights.
Engineers learned that metering needs to begin earlier in the day to keep queues from growing too quickly — especially for drivers going southbound on Bond Street, according to the study.
“Metering is limited in its ability to handle simultaneous heavy surges on both southbound Bond and eastbound Reed Market due to the fixed capacity where these two flows join (the eastbound Reed Market entry,” according to the study.
The engineers also identified a “geometry issue” that makes it more difficult for drivers traveling eastbound on Reed Market Road to know whether another car in the roundabout is exiting or not, creating more back up, Fraley said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still disrupting everyday life in Bend, the city is not in a rush to make a decision right now, Fraley said. Fraley hopes to have a decision in the coming months about whether to move forward with having permanent metering at the roundabout when things start to normalize again.
“Overall, we were able to reduce morning queues and manipulate the other queues accordingly,” Fraley said. “We were able to ensure that queues did not back up to the Bend Parkway, which is very important for the overall transportation network.”
