U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley held a town hall meeting Tuesday from Washington, D.C., where he spoke virtually with constituents in Deschutes County. The Democratic senator from Portland discussed the biggest topics in the nation, such as social justice reform, access to education and climate change.
The hourlong town hall started and ended with questions from students at Summit High School in Bend. Delaney Skuse, a sophomore, asked Merkley about making the public school curriculum more inclusive and representative.
Eleni Adams, a freshman who founded the school’s social justice club, referenced the summer U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Bend that led to a protest and asked Merkley how he plans to make sure the city remains a safe place for immigrants and those who protest on their behalf.
Merkley, who recently wrote a book on immigration issues titled “America Is Better Than This,” told Adams he believes immigrants were demonized under the Trump administration when data shows immigrants are proven to commit crimes at a lower rate than natural-born residents.
Allowing people to immigrate into America is not the same as letting in criminals, Merkley said.
“We can have immigration and a rule of law,” he said. “Those things are compatible.”
Merkley reminded the audience, listening over the phone and on Zoom, that Tuesday marked one year since the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. A year later, the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act has not passed Congress, but Merkley said he is working to get that bill passed to combat issues of police brutality and racial bias in policing. A specific focus for Merkley is creating a database that would record an officer’s history of civil rights violations.
“That’s part of this conversation,” Merkley said.
In addition to police reform, Merkley said Congress has been focused on COVID-19 relief and recovery and election integrity issues. These major topics have made it difficult to fit in other issues, he said.
Bend resident Mark Salvo asked if any public lands bills would be moving forward this year. Merkley said that was unlikely.
“It could happen, but not right now,” Merkley said. “We are still kind of in emergency mode.”
A caller shared her concerns with how social media and cable television has polarized the nation and asked how Congress could address that.
Merkley acknowledged how the issue has become worse because people are creating their own social media bubbles and only consuming news that fits their opinions. He said it’s an enormous problem with no easy solution.
“Now we have completely different information, often completely different issues being discussed in different media bubbles,” Merkley said.
Merkley thanked the audience for participating and shared how he plans to return to in-person town halls as the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
“A republic does not do well unless it has a really high level of citizen engagement,” Merkley said. “Thank you for being engaged. I hope together we can help build a better world.”
