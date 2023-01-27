SM Sen. Jeff Merkley.jpg (copy)

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, in a recent trip across Oregon.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s congressional committee assignments have ranged from appropriations and budgets to environmental concerns and foreign relations, with a dozen subcommittees thrown in for good measure.

The Oregon Democrat’s work in Congress affects people across the state. But he knows many of those people have little understanding of his legislative efforts or the effects that decisions made in Washington, D.C., could have on them.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 — Bob Hunter is the former editor of the Mail Tribune in Medford.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.