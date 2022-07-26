Jeremy Prater made the short trek Tuesday afternoon, as he does every day from his tent on Hunnell Road, to the misters and water spouts set up down the road by the city of Bend.
The city services are the only way that Prater, and his wife Tiffini Prater, can consistently get water at the homeless camp. And this week, with much of Central Oregon under an excessive heat warning, it's also the only way the Praters can cool down.
"It's not as hot as we're used to," said Jeremy Prater, who moved with his wife from Northern California just weeks ago.
But it was hot Tuesday, the first of several days forecast by the National Weather Service to reach triple digits in Bend. As the thermometer inched its way to 102, the solution was obvious for Tiffini Prater: She dumped a bowl of water on her head.
Staying cool has added importance on Hunnell Road. Last summer, after two men died there during extreme heat conditions, the city and various social services groups set up large cooling tents equipped with misters. This year, the cooling tents have returned.
Tuesday, concern was not limited to the city of Bend. Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency for the majority of Oregon. Last June, a similar heat wave killed 96 people across the state.
Beyond Hunnell Road, many residents tried to find ways to keep cool. Those who live and work outdoors are among the most vulnerable.
At Deschutes Roofing and Insulation in Bend, crews are starting earlier, taking a long mid-day break and working into the evening hours, said Kieran Tierney, company administrative assistant.
"Everyone is aware of the heat, so every time we talk to a homeowner they're worried about the crews," Tierney said. "We do this every year. Frankly the cold slows us down more than the heat."
To stay cool the roofers are covering up with light-weight fabric and taking a lot of water breaks Tierney said.
The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration has new rules this year that went into effect June 15 requiring employers to provide rest breaks for workers when the heat index (apparent temperature) equals or exceeds 90 degrees, according to OSHA.
Bayley Longtin, the manager of The Vegetable Man fresh produce stand on the corner of SW Reed Lane and SE Third Street, said they've reduced their hours and cut their staffing in preparation for this week's heat.
Their produce is just as delicate as the employees, and both need extra cooling in this heat, Longtin said. The produce is set on ice, and the employees are taking their breaks in a walk-in refrigerator.
Just down Third St. from The Vegetable Man produce stand is Central Oregon Veteran's Outreach. Officials there are happily accepting donations of bottles and gallons of water. The staff has been busy this week dispersing water and supplies to camps across the city, said executive director of the organization J.W. Terry. The outreach center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week.
The Masonic Lodge off of 8th Street is another donation hub in the city. Donavan Adderley who works at the peer center at said Tuesday that there are more people in the lodge than he's seen in weeks likely due to the extreme temperatures.
The lodge is also accepting donations seven days a week from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
"We'll take anything to help in the heat," Adderley said.
Residents can drop off water, Gatorade and clothing items at the lodge for various organizations to pick up and distribute across town.
Morgan Schmidt, a former pastor at First Presbyterian who opened the church's doors last summer to shelter Bend residents who needed reprieve from the heat, called the lodge and donation hubs like it an "incredible experience of collaboration."
"Suddenly, overnight, these various options have popped up," Schmidt said Tuesday. She credits service providers and advocates for doing the hard work of bringing supplies and support to people instead of making people come to them.
"People are split between sticking with their camps and their stuff and finding relief from the heat," said Morgan Schmidt. Schmidt is now running for the Board of County Commissioners.
