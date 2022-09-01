stock_depression
Counseling and mental health support services to aid in the aftermath of Sunday's grocery store shooting in Bend will be moved to a different location Saturday through Monday, a news release from Deschutes County Health Services said.

One-on-one and small group support will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Crisis Stabilization Center, which is located at 63311 NE Jamison St. in Bend. Spanish translation services will be available at the new location.

