Counseling and mental health support services to aid in the aftermath of Sunday's grocery store shooting in Bend will be moved to a different location Saturday through Monday, a news release from Deschutes County Health Services said.
One-on-one and small group support will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Crisis Stabilization Center, which is located at 63311 NE Jamison St. in Bend. Spanish translation services will be available at the new location.
Services will still be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pilot Butte Middle School, 1501 NE Neff Road. Spanish speaking counselors will be available, a previous release said.
County health services, the district attorney's Victims' Assistance Program, St. Charles Health System and local church leaders partnered with Bend-La Pine Schools Tuesday to offer mental health support and crisis services.
"If residents are experiencing a psychiatric emergency or serious thoughts of self-harm, please call the 988 Crisis Line," a news release said. "Calling 988 connects you to staff prepared to provide compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress."
The Deschutes County Stabilization Center is also available for walk-in psychiatric services 24 hours a day. Their non emergency number is 541-585-7210, and their crisis line can be found at 541-322-7500, ext. 9.
