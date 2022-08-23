A memorial service for the two Bend brothers who died in a plane crash in Idaho last week has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.
Mark and Daniel Harro were returning from a camping trip on Aug. 15 when their plane crashed after taking off from the Johnson Creek airstrip near Yellow Pine, Idaho, according to a press release from Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was an engineer with Bend Fire & Rescue.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, the press release said. Cinder, Daniel Harro’s dog, survived the crash and is recovering, the press release said.
The ceremony at 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive will be a joint service for the brothers, the press release said. It will include a ceremony for active duty firefighters put on by Bend Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Honor Guard and other emergency service agencies.
There will also be a public viewing for Daniel Harro from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, 105 NW Irving Ave. in Bend, the press release said. The ceremony for Mark Harro will be private.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
