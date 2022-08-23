Bend Fire & Rescue

A memorial service for the two Bend brothers who died in a plane crash in Idaho last week has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

Mark and Daniel Harro were returning from a camping trip on Aug. 15 when their plane crashed after taking off from the Johnson Creek airstrip near Yellow Pine, Idaho, according to a press release from Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was an engineer with Bend Fire & Rescue.

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

