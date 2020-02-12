The news staff of The Bulletin will host an informal meet-and-greet question-and-answer session from 5 to 7 p.m Thursday, Feb. 13, at Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend.
The public can stop by and meet the editors and reporters from the paper for an update on The Bulletin under new ownership, or any other topic that comes to mind.
This is the first of many efforts to invite the public to get to know the people behind the newspaper.
— Bulletin staff report
