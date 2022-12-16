Gun measure 114

Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

 AP file

As Oregon's Measure 114 remains held up in the courts, the uncertain fate of the voter approved ballot measure has caused concern and confusion among gun owners and vendors in Central Oregon, but supporters of the law are confident a balance between Second Amendment rights and public safety will be met.

The measure, which passed with 50.7% of votes in the Nov. 8 election, would require gun buyers to acquire a permit and pass a background check before any sale or transfer of a gun can happen. The law also prohibits the sale and transfer of magazines with more than a 10-round capacity. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.