With millions in new cash, Central Oregon addiction services are set to expand in big ways

When Oregon voters approved the decriminalization of hard drugs, they also approved funding for the work Yukon does.
Yukon, to be clear, is a horse.
Specifically, he’s a Gypsie Vanner, a kind of draft horse and, technically, he’s not getting any of the state’s new addiction treatment money. But Healing Reins, the nonprofit ranch where he lives, was approved for a little under $375,000 in reallocated marijuana tax funds to start a new substance use disorder treatment program.
“Yukon could bring up a lot of boundaries for people,” said Lisa Bradley, the nonprofit’s clinical manager.
Translation: Yukon is the kind of horse that likes to walk up and greet people when they get near. From a therapeutic perspective, that would give Bradley a chance to ask clients in the program how they establish and keep personal boundaries in their own relationships.
“We as people will project those things onto our horses,” Bradley said.
The Healing Reins program is one small sliver of the reallocation of hundreds of millions of dollars that the sponsors of 2020’s Measure 110 said would reinvent the state’s approach to addiction treatment. Now, two years later, that money has finally started entering communities, and Central Oregon is beginning to feel the impact.
Bradley’s program, known more formally as an Equine Assisted Mental Health program, uses horses to help clients learn about relationship building and about how their mental health impacts what goes on in their bodies.
The plan is for groups of six participants and horses to meet for six to eight weeks. Participants will do various activities with the horses that Bradley says have therapeutic value, like grooming and leading the horses to learn about boundaries or walking them through obstacle courses to reflect on the obstacles in a person’s own life.
“When there’s this horse here that doesn’t really care about your story (and) isn’t judging you. They just care about you, and they see you and show up, and it helps you kind of not deny that you are alive, and present, and worth relating to,” Bradley said. “And so that’s their in, and then they can learn to establish that in their lives.”
It’s not the kind of “addiction treatment” we might traditionally imagine, but it is one part of a spectrum of services Measure 110’s supporters say could make a difference in Oregon, the nation’s most addicted state.
Major investments in a system that’s majorly behind
Data is clear that Oregon’s addiction treatment system is in need of expansion. A 2020 federal study found that the state has the lowest level of access to treatment in the country. An Oregon Health & Science University study earlier this fall found about a 50% gap in the availability of substance use disorder services statewide and estimated that half of the people on Oregon’s public insurance plan with substance use disorders had not been properly diagnosed.
In response, Measure 110 and the state legislation that followed called for $265 million in state marijuana tax revenue to be distributed to providers and nonprofits in each county across the state. The money is distributed by an Oversight and Accountability Council within the Oregon Health Authority.
Bradley Bergstad-Kissinger made a decision to change his life.
The distribution of those grant funds is designed to provide a network of services that includes screening, intervention planning, low barrier treatment, peer support, housing support, harm reduction (like overdose reversal medication distribution and needle exchanges) and employment supports.
A suite of services that covers the recovery spectrum from when someone is still actively using to when they’ve left treatment and are seeking stable and sober housing and employment, is a key part of helping someone be successful in their recovery, according to Tera Hurst, executive director of the Health Justice Recovery Alliance, a nonprofit supporting Measure 110’s implementation.
“Treatment isn’t just a 28-day bed, because that’s what we’ve seen in the movies, right? We’ve kind of created this societal misconception of a narrow definition of ‘treatment,’ which is the only way to help someone struggling with substance use,” Hurst said. “For us, it’s really about focusing on what works. It’s not saying that treatment doesn’t work, but it doesn’t work if you don’t have all the other components also available”
In Central Oregon, over $15 million was allocated to seven organizations to make up three networks, one each in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties.
The funded programs will pay for dozens of new drug and alcohol counselors, medication-assisted treatment programs in a jail and a grocery store, some emergency and longer-term housing resources, drop-in centers and more. The services all come at no cost to the people using them.
Deschutes County Health Services is one of the biggest grant recipients in the county, and the dozen or so staff members it’s hoping to hire will generally meet people earlier on in the treatment and recovery process.
That means additions to the county’s teams for homeless outreach and harm reduction, as well as case managers for people in specific parts of the county.
Much of that is work that can’t be billed to insurance, according to Janice Garceau, the county’s health services director.
BestCare, which has provided drug addiction treatment in the region since 1997, is set to re…
“That has always been a barrier, to some degree, to treatment, because many of these individuals we are doing all sorts of work with before they ever agree to come in, sign a ‘consent to treat’ and go through an assessment, which is a process,” Garceau said. “So the impact in terms of our ability to reach people who are not necessarily putting up their hand and walking in our door and asking for help is enormous.”
Not every organization that asked for grant funding got it — about 30% of applications statewide were turned down by the OAC. That includes organizations like Bend’s DAWNS House, a women’s sober living home that the OAC turned down because the nonprofit doesn’t allow opioid addiction treatment medication to be used in their facilities without supervision.{/span}
That policy doesn’t line up with the OAC’s goal of encouraging that kind of medication assisted treatment. For Dawn Holland, the executive director of DAWNS House, denying funding to the organization doesn’t seem to line up with Measure 110’s stated intention.
“We have no Measure 110 support. This is where the support is supposed to be,” Holland told The Bulletin. “This is the first grant I’ve ever written (specifically geared towards) sober living, and I was so happy.”
The nonprofit asked the health authority to reconsider its application, but an agency spokesperson said the committee, which will award new grants in future state budget cycles, had decided not to revisit denied requests this funding cycle.
Money funds local attempts at new approaches
Measure 110 funding is also being used locally for the expansion of programs that have been tested in other regions of the state and country.
One of those comes in the form of a tech company. Founded in 2017, Boulder Care provides addiction treatment services through telemedicine. An individual’s treatment team includes a provider who can prescribe certain hard-to-get addiction treatment medications, case managers and peer recovery mentor specialists.
The idea, according to COO Rose Bromka, is to make it easy enough for people to get treatment so they don’t have to choose between driving to the doctor (assuming they have transportation) or doing something else, like going to work or picking a child up from school.
“One of the things that Oregon Measure 110 allows Boulder to do is to fill in those holes that still exist in our state due to stigma, due to lack of transportation, due to having five kids and one car and your partner’s working,” Bromka said. “That is the kind of role that we seek to play within a system with lots of different community organizations and other providers.”
Boulder Care received about $400,000 in Measure 110 grant funding allocated to Deschutes County in addition to grants in seven other — mostly rural — counties. The company said in its application for the grant that it expects the funding will pay for services for an additional 3,900 uninsured or Medicaid patients statewide, beyond the 720 it already serves.
Boulder Care staff point to their existing clients as evidence of the program’s potential for success.
About 70% of new Oregon patients in October were able to be seen within two days of their initial call (though the company says it wants that figure to be 100% for services funded by Measure 110). About 60% of the company’s Oregon patients remain in its care six months later — double the national average, the company said.
Another treatment provider will be using Measure 110 funds to expand into the Deschutes County Jail.
Ideal Option is receiving about $1.2 million of the Deschutes County allocation to expand its community outreach program, offer a clinic for accessing addiction treatment medicationat a Safeway in Bend and, if they can find a location to rent, open a new clinic in Redmond.
The organization also plans to begin offering its services in partnership with the medical staff at the Deschutes County jail. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have a precise estimate but, even with the decriminalization of drug possession, many people in the jail do have some kind of substance use issue. (Statewide estimates offer some idea of what that population might be: About half of the state’s prison population has an addiction of some kind.)
Ideal Option has tried the in-jail treatment program before. In Benton County, in Eastern Washington, 68% of inmates who were referred to Ideal Option over the course of a year went to their appointment after being released. Half of those people were retained in treatment for a month or more and, for the 1,389 individuals served by the program and released from jail, there had only been 121 new charges filed.
“If we can use the medication assisted treatment to take away the cravings for whatever substance they’re using, it easier for them to not go out seeking the drugs, or whatever they’re addicted to, and they can start hopefully having more of a normal life,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
“In the long run, that’s what we want, is people to kick their addiction and be able to live a good life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.