Every time Dianne Boyce opened up a can of dog food for Daffy Duck, she thought about how much it cost.
It's not that her 9-year-old miniature pinscher didn't deserve it. It was the fact that money's tight and the price keeps rising.
Boyce and Daffy Duck, whose original name was Daphne, are constant companions. "I don't know what I'd do without her," said Boyce. "She's a good companion."
Then the 68-year-old Boyce, who had moved to Bend with her dog to be closer to her daughter, found help: Central Oregon Meals on Wheels.
The program now not only delivers prepared meals for senior citizens four to five times a week, but it also delivers pet food to about 52 Bend, La Pine and Sisters senior citizens and soon will be expanding to Madras.
Pet Pals, a Council on Aging of Central Oregon program, delivers free pet food, supplies monthly and access to veterinary care.
"It's expensive to feed the dog," said Boyce. "It's wonderful to have them deliver dog food."
Studies show that senior citizens are less lonely and feel less isolated when they own a pet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pets can lower blood pressure, cholesterol levels, anxiety and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
"In some cases, a pet may be a senior's only companion," said Susan Rotella, Council on Aging executive director. "There are many instances where seniors on a fixed income are prioritizing the care and feeding of their pets over their own needs."
Senior citizens with pets tend to get exercise and have improved cognitive functions, according to the CDC.
A Meals on Wheels America study from July 2020 to January 2021 showed that 45% of the respondents said they were lonely and 64% felt they were socially isolated. Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said they went without food in order to feed their pets.
Paying for a pet on a fixed income can become a problem. One in three Oregon senior citizens rely on Social Security for their income and nearly six in 10 Oregon seniors rely on Social Security to fund half their income, said Josh Lehner, Oregon Office of Economic Development economist.
In Deschutes County, slightly less than a third of the households are made up of people who are age 65 and older, compared to 28.5% statewide, according to the Office of Economic Analysis.
"Our participants have nothing but praise for the program, with some noting that their animals have a new lease on life after getting to the vet," Rotella said.
Jeannette Jania, 73, is one of those who is grateful for the program. Access to a veterinarian brought back the purr in her life. Her 17-year-old kitty, Teko, had stopped purring and wasn't eating much.
Five teeth were pulled for free and now her companion is back.
"He and I are aging at the same rate," said Jania, a Bend resident for 40 years. "I didn't know he was in pain. And now he's started purring again. We walk around the house together.
"Meals on Wheels helps me a lot. I get my meals and they deliver pet food for me."
The Council on Aging has community support from donors, grants from Meals on Wheels America, Deschutes County, and partnerships with the Rawley Project, Wickiup Animal Hospital, Companion Animal Hospital and Furry Friends Foundation, Rotella said. The program's yearly budget of $25,000 pays for food, supplies and discounted veterinary fees.
When Janet Stone is not visiting her daughter, she and her cat, Bob, can be found napping together in the lounge chair.
"Every afternoon he comes running to sleep on my lap," said Stone, 74. "Sometimes I try to sneak in a nap without him. But I really do sleep better with him especially at night time."
The program brings kitty litter and food to Stone. A volunteer even brought a cat carrier, she said.
"It's been most helpful," said Stone. "It can be very expensive to own a pet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.