In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Council on Aging of Central Oregon is modifying its operations, including Meals on Wheels, and closing its office at 373 Greenwood Ave. in Bend to the public.
Staff will continue to provide information, referral and support services for seniors, caregivers and family members by phone.
Meals on Wheels, which delivers meals to seniors’ homes, will continue using a non-contact delivery method. The Meals on Wheels delivery service is suspending hand-to-hand delivery and requiring volunteers and clients to keep a 6-foot distance from each other.
Seniors 60 and older who regularly dine at Council on Aging’s Bend Community Center location at 1036 NE Fifth St. for free lunches on Thursdays will now be provided a take-home meal.
Take-home lunches will be available for pick up between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on a first-come first-served basis each Thursday until further notice.
In addition, all free Medicare counseling will be provided over the phone until all offices and senior centers reopen to the public. Interested parties can make an appointment by calling: 541-678-5483, ext. 211.
