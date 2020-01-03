Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an Oregon Secretary of State candidate who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018, is hosting a town hall meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hollinshead Barn in Hollinshead Park.

McLeod-Skinner plans to talk about her vision for the role of secretary of state and answer questions about why she is running for the position.

In addition, she plans to discuss her priorities and why she believes her background as an attorney, elected official and environmental and regional planner makes her qualified for the position.

The town hall will also include guests Carina Miller, who is running for state Senate District 30, and Eileen Kiely, who is running for Oregon Senate District 27.

— Bulletin staff report