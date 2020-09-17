The devastating wildfires in Southern Oregon, including the destruction of Phoenix, is personal for Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
The Terrebonne resident and former candidate for state office worked as the Phoenix city manager three years ago and is a 1985 graduate of Ashland High School.
She knows friends and colleagues who were directly affected, including a high school friend and teammate on the Ashland High basketball team whose house was destroyed in Phoenix by the Alameda Fire. Other family members in the Medford area were ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, she said.
“It makes it really personal,” McLeod-Skinner said. “I had some friends who were literally saying they could see the fire and were trying to figure out if they should evacuate.”
The Alameda Fire is now contained, but last week the fire killed four people and destroyed about 600 homes and 100 commercial buildings between Phoenix and Talent.
McLeod-Skinner has not yet visited the region, but said seeing pictures reminds her of her time working in post-war Bosnia and Kosovo in the mid-1990s with the humanitarian aid organization, International Rescue Committee.
“Phoenix was just decimated,” McLeod-Skinner said. “It looks like a warzone. It’s just horrible.”
When she was working as the city manager of Phoenix, McLeod-Skinner remembers a fire that burned a low-income housing area. She recalls the challenges of helping those residents in the aftermath of the fire.
“So of course now it’s that problem on a hundred fold scale in terms of what they are facing in Southern Oregon,” McLeod-Skinner said.
McLeod-Skinner — who ran unsuccessfully this year for Oregon Secretary of State and in 2018 for Oregon's 2nd Congressional District — remains involved in public affairs and is part of a stakeholder group brainstorming ways to re-establish housing for people in the area.
State Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, brought the group together. It includes state representatives, mayors and city councilors in Ashland and Phoenix and representatives from Gov. Kate Brown’s office.
The group is coordinating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is researching ways to set up RVs for people who have lost their homes.
McLeod-Skinner said the goal is to identify what the residents need and find ways to connect those resources with them.
“We are dealing with grief. We are dealing with shock,” she said. “Focusing those resources on those folks is the priority right now.”
McLeod-Skinner worries about her former town of Phoenix, which is the poorest community along the Interstate 5 corridor in Southern Oregon and was hit the hardest by the wildfire, she said.
Her direct connection to the area is motivating her to help.
“The people that lost their homes are in such dire straits right now,” she said. “It just gets you focused on what matters.”
