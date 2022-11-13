Chavez-DeRemer, McLeod-Skinner

Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Lori Chavez-DeRemer, candidates for the 5th Congressional District.

 Submitted photos

Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner on Sunday evening conceded the 5th Congressional District race to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

“While there are still votes to count, it appears that the ultimate result will not be the outcome we worked so hard to achieve," McLeod-Skinner, a Terrebonne attorney said in a statement.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.