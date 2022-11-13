Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner on Sunday evening conceded the 5th Congressional District race to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer.
“While there are still votes to count, it appears that the ultimate result will not be the outcome we worked so hard to achieve," McLeod-Skinner, a Terrebonne attorney said in a statement.
The seat will flip to Republicans and add to their apparently narrow margin in seeking to wrest control of the U.S. House from the Democrats.
The GOP win flips the seat held by U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, who was defeated by McLeod-Skinner in the May Democratic primary.
McLeod-Skinner conceded just before 5 p.m., following the decision by the Associated Press to call the race for Chavez-DeRemer.
McLeod-Skinner said she had called Chavez-DeRemer to acknowledge the race was over.
"I spoke with Lori to congratulate her and wish her well in representing Oregon’s Fifth District during these challenging times. Our success as Oregonians is dependent on the success of our elected leaders, and I encourage all of us to help our elected leaders bridge our divides to address our common challenges."
The Oregonian newspaper had called the race for Chavez-DeRemer on Friday based on the vote count at the time. McLeod-Skinner called that decision premature and said she believed uncounted ballots would narrow the race before final tallies are due Tuesday.
But new ballot counts released on Saturday showed Chavez-DeRemer's lead rising from just under 6,100 votes to 6,500 votes with over 315,000 ballots tabulated.
