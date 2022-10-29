debate

Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, candidates vying for a chance to represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, spoke at a forum Saturday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. They debated Saturday in Redmond, discussing  abortion, mass shootings, and immigration, among other topics.

 Joe Siess/The Bulletin

The two candidates vying for a chance to represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District debated Saturday in Redmond, discussing abortion, mass shootings, and immigration, among other topics.

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer faced off against Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner at the forum at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. The event was moderated by Central Oregon Daily News and held by the Deschutes County League of Women Voters in partnership with the City Club of Central Oregon.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

sarahsue
sarahsue

Why no mention of the Jamie supporters who heckled Lori supporters as they were leaving debate?

gregb2781
gregb2781

So you quote a Democrat supporting Skinner like it’s a revelation.

sarahsue
sarahsue

Interesting that nobody showed up outside to wave signs for Jamie. She alwasy has people doing that. Must be true that Dems are abandoning her and putting their resources in the races they know they can win.

