The two candidates vying for a chance to represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District debated Saturday in Redmond, discussing abortion, mass shootings, and immigration, among other topics.
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer faced off against Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner at the forum at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. The event was moderated by Central Oregon Daily News and held by the Deschutes County League of Women Voters in partnership with the City Club of Central Oregon.
“I am grateful that today, we can sit in a room like this and have a respectable debate for Oregon’s 5th district,” said Chavez-DeRemer, a business owner and the former mayor of Happy Valley, during her opening remarks. McLeod-Skinner, also a business owner, and an emergency response manager, touted her rural Oregonian roots, and her education in water law at the University of Oregon.
“Working on local issues and helping prepare our communities for the challenges we are facing is what I spent my whole career doing,” McLeod-Skinner said in her opening remarks.
When asked if she would support legislation to limit women’s access to abortion, McLeod-Skinner said she would not and that she would support codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law.
“I believe very strongly that the government should not be telling us what to do with our bodies. Period,” McLeod-Skinner said. “We need to make sure we have a federal law, that government does not tell us what to do with our bodies and doesn’t get to interfere in our private life.”
Chavez-DeRemer said she is not for a national ban on abortion, and does not want to see the matter come to the floor of Congress.
“I think the Supreme Court did have it right in sending it back to the states,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “It is not protected in the constitution. It needs to come back to state’s rights.”
When asked what legislation she would support to reduce gun violence, Chavez-DeRemer said tackling the situation requires addressing more than one thing.
“When you have drug addiction on the streets, and homelessness, and then violent crimes, it’s affecting everybody, so we have to address all of those things,” she said. “We also have to address the mental health crisis we are seeing on the streets.”
She also called for providing more resources to law enforcement.
McLeod-Skinner agreed that funding the police was a crucial part in tackling gun violence. She mentioned the recent attempted mass shooting at a Safeway in east Bend in August, and praised the actions of Donald Surrett, 66, the Safeway employee who was killed after engaging the 20-year-old shooter.
“If someone has a violent history, they shouldn’t have access to a gun,” she said.
On how she would fix the U.S. immigration system, Chavez-DeRemer called for immigration reform in the face of what she views as a crisis at the southern border.
Securing the U.S.-Mexico border doesn’t mean closing it, said Chavez-DeRemer, who said she recently visited the area.
“Because what I saw down there, what you are seeing is rape, what you are seeing is sex trafficking… you are seeing people pulled out of the Rio Grande river, we are seeing, again, the fentanyl crisis,” she said.
McLeod-Skinner said she is also in support of funding stronger border security and said she feels the issue is a “political football” in Congress that is not being dealt with. For her, increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of processing immigrants coming across the border is key.
Joan Lapham and Jim Forbes stood chatting after the forum, and both came to support McLeod-Skinner.
“I am very excited about Jamie’s candidacy. I think she was very on topic and answered the questions clearly. I really admire her as a candidate who will work across the aisle,” Lapham said. “I know she will listen to other voices and I think that is critical at this time in the country.”
Elizabeth Davis from Tumalo came out to the forum to support Chavez-DeRemer.
“I really appreciate Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s message, and I am here to support her. As far as this forum goes, I felt like both candidates showed a lot of restraint,” Davis said. “They kept it civil and on message, and I am very proud to support Lori.”
(3) comments
Why no mention of the Jamie supporters who heckled Lori supporters as they were leaving debate?
So you quote a Democrat supporting Skinner like it’s a revelation.
Interesting that nobody showed up outside to wave signs for Jamie. She alwasy has people doing that. Must be true that Dems are abandoning her and putting their resources in the races they know they can win.
