Redmond Mayor George Endicott will not fill the vacant city council seat of Albert Calderon, who resigned in October.
That means Calderon's seat will remain empty throughout November and December, until the three likely new Redmond City Councilors — Clifford Evelyn, Ed Fitch and Shannon Wedding — join the council on Jan. 1.
Endicott discussed filling Calderon's seat Thursday morning with Keith Witcosky, Redmond's city manager. The two agreed there weren't any major decisions coming in the end of 2020 that required a full seven-person council, Endicott said.
"We just don’t have anything pending for the rest of the year that is going to have that level of needing a whole council to make a decision," he said.
In contrast, Endicott quickly appointed Calderon to the council in May, replacing departing councilor Joe Centanni, due to impending budget decisions that needed a full council vote, he said.
All three Redmond City Council candidates that were leading on Election Day have experience working in local government. Evelyn is a retired commander of the Clark County Sheriff's Department in Vancouver, Washington. Fitch served as Redmond's mayor from 1999-2001. Wedding was a civil engineer for the city of Houston before moving to the private sector.
"It’s not like somebody has to come up to speed on what government is," Endicott said.
The three likely new councilors will still have some training in December about their new roles and the different departments of Redmond city government, Endicott said.
Despite a close race for the three Redmond City Council seats on election night Tuesday, the three top vote getters still led the field after a second ballot drop early Wednesday morning. Fitch, Wedding and Evelyn had 16.71%, 16.63% and 16.11% of the total vote, respectively. The candidate in fourth place — incumbent Camden King — had 14.34% of the vote, only 707 total votes behind Evelyn.
