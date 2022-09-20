candidate forum

Moderator Allen Schauffler, left, introduces Bend mayoral candidates Melanie Kebler, left side of stage, and Chris Piper at a candidate forum Monday. The nine candidates for Bend City Council, seated in the first row, also made brief speeches about their plans if elected.

 Zack Demars/The Bulletin

A lot more than just names are on the ballot for Bend residents voting in this fall's City Council election.

The races, with two people running for mayor and nine others running to fill three council seats, are shaping up to be something of a referendum on a City Council that's been supportive of providing homeless services and tends to prefer denser development over urban sprawl.

