A lot more than just names are on the ballot for Bend residents voting in this fall's City Council election.
The races, with two people running for mayor and nine others running to fill three council seats, are shaping up to be something of a referendum on a City Council that's been supportive of providing homeless services and tends to prefer denser development over urban sprawl.
Candidates made rapid-fire pitches Monday to local chamber of commerce members gathered at Bend's Open Space Event Studios, making their cases for why they should be chosen to chart the city's course for the next several years. The forum largely focused on housing, transportation and development in the Bend Central District.
In the race for mayor, candidate Melanie Kebler pointed to her work on the current council as she asks voters to choose her over Chris Piper, a former city councilor.
"Right now what I'm consistently hearing out there when talking to folks is that the biggest pressure on our businesses is a lack of workers," Kebler said. "We've got to make Bend the place where workers can afford to live, and a place where businesses don't just survive but they have the opportunity to thrive and to scale up and be that pillar of our community."
Kebler told the crowd Monday that housing has been her priority as a councilor, saying previous councils hadn't done enough to address homelessness but that this one has helped establish shelters and a city-county joint office on the issue. She said the council's work to get property off Stevens Road included in city limits will also increase housing stock.
In his opening remarks, Piper pitched himself as an alternative to a council that he said has become too political.
"I'm running for mayor because I'll bring a different point of view that will contribute to the progressive council's conversations," Piper said. "We will walk into (council) chambers and check our political hat and shed our personal agendas at the door, so that council focuses on the fundamentals of city government and that residents are feeling respected and heard."
Piper focused his comments about increasing housing affordability on simplifying local and state regulations and permitting rules, forming collaboratives between the city and housing developers to generate more housing and bringing land into the city's urban growth boundary — which limits where developments can be built — more quickly.
Kebler responded to the idea of a boundary expansion by saying the city could meet its housing needs by building taller buildings in the Central District instead. She also advocated for putting transit options and a relocated city hall in the area to spur development.
"We already know that sprawl as a solution isn't going to work, and (the Central District) is one of our best chances to really create the housing we need without doing that," Kebler said.
Piper called the Central District Bend's "lowest-lying investment fruit," saying the city should work more actively with business owners in the area to encourage development. He also said the city should work to relocate the BottleDrop center, where many experiencing homelessness gather while returning cans to make a living, and define an exit strategy for the Rainbow Motel, which currently operates as a transitional shelter.
"First, we need to erase the uncertainty that the (Central District) stakeholders are feeling with the city," Piper said.
Council candidates outline priorities
Most of the council candidates expressed similar themes to those from Kebler or Piper. The most crowded race has four candidates, all vying to fill the last two years of a term vacated in May by Rita Schenkelberg.
Relying most heavily on the existing council's record was Barb Campbell, who's been on the council since 2014. Her reasoning for asking voters to return her to council chambers a third time was simple.
“I’m really running on institutional knowledge,” Campbell told the crowd. Most of the other sitting councilors have only been in office for two years, she said, noting her experience with transportation issues and urban development would be lost if she wasn't reelected.
Challenging her for the seat is Karon Johnson, a neighborhood association land use chair who said she doesn't feel like the current council represents her. She said Bend should follow the path of other cities, like Boise, Idaho, and Santa Barbara, California, to reduce visible homelessness and said, if elected, she would attempt to overturn the part of the city's new shelter regulations that permits some shelters in certain residential areas.
Neither Bill Olsen, a veteran who describes himself as a semi-retired real estate broker, nor Erlin Taylor, who owns an Oregon City-based property company, attended the event. Taylor's campaign manager spoke on her behalf, saying she's in the race because she hears from neighbors concerned about the city's quality of life and unaffordability.
Voters have two candidates to choose from for one of the four-year council seats on the ballot. Ariel Mendez, an Oregon State University-Cascades instructor and Bend Park & Recreation District board member, is facing off against Sean Sipe, a local real estate broker.
Mendez told the crowd the city should encourage development that reduces the need for a car, congestion and the cost of transportation. He said the benchmark for whether the city is well designed should be whether or not it is safe and livable for children.
Sipe focused on his skills as a businessperson and echoed the idea that the current council feels partisan. He said the city should accommodate growth by building on the land it has and also expanding the urban growth boundary.
"Let's not turn Bend into Portland, OK?" Sipe told the crowd as he left the stage.
The final open four-year seat has three candidates: Julia Brown, a retired IT project manager, downtown business owner Rick Johns and Mike Riley, executive director of The Environmental Center.
Brown echoed Mendez's comments that denser housing development in the city would reduce the need for a car, and added that the city should reduce the cost of permits and the complexity of city codes to incentivize housing development.
Johns expressed a sentiment, shared by some, that he felt unrepresented by the current council. He also said building permits are too hard to get and the city should focus on reducing congestion for cars instead of encouraging bikeability.
“I'm tired of being miserable, and I’m sure you all are too,” Johns told the crowd. "I want to make this a better place, and it was a great place until the last couple of years."
Riley said the city should prioritize improving safety for walkers, bicycle riders and transit users on city streets and should respond to growing homelessness by piloting managed camps and phasing in regulations that prohibit camping in public.
Candidates had time for just snippets of their platforms Monday, but The Bulletin is sharing longer-length interviews with them on its Facebook page in the lead up to the election. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18.
