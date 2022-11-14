Warming shelter
Guests wait in line to enter the Bend warming shelter in February 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

The city of Bend is imploring community members to open temporary or emergency shelters for unsheltered people as harsh winter weather sets in, the city said in a news release Monday.

Changes to Bend's shelter code, which went into effect in July, made it so that an emergency declaration from the city is not a requirement for opening a temporary or emergency shelter.

