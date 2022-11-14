The city of Bend is imploring community members to open temporary or emergency shelters for unsheltered people as harsh winter weather sets in, the city said in a news release Monday.
Changes to Bend's shelter code, which went into effect in July, made it so that an emergency declaration from the city is not a requirement for opening a temporary or emergency shelter.
“This is humanitarian crisis, and we need more organizations and businesses in the Bend community to step up and use the tools the City is providing to help shelter our fellow humans and provide them the opportunity to find permanent housing,” Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell said in a prepared statement.
Since the weather turned cold, the Lighthouse Navigation Center's low-barrier shelter has been at or over capacity, according to numbers reported to the city.
“Recent code changes were intended to make it seamless for community organizations to open shelters when people need it most,” Lynne McConnell, Bend’s housing director, said in the release. “The unhoused community in Bend needs help. The Navigation Center shelter has been full recently, and people need a place to shelter from the elements this time of year.”
Organizations or individuals interested in opening a temporary shelter have several options — and the city is willing to offer help.
Cots in a gym, hotels or RV parking are among some of the possible forms of temporary or emergency shelters, the release said. The temporary shelters can operate up to 180 days at a time.
Anyone interested in opening a shelter can partner with a landowner or property owner, and the city can connect interested parties to the Coordinated Houseless Response Office and Bend's Safe Parking Program.
Those who can offer services or property can contact Amy Fraley, the city's houselessness services manager, at 541-323-8550 or afraley@bendoregon.gov.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.